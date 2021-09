More than three out of 10 Americans plan to travel for this upcoming Labor Day weekend, according to a recent TripAdvisor survey. However, that number could rise in the days to come as 22 percent are currently undecided and many travelers have opted for last-minute bookings of late—70 percent of trips booked on Tripadvisor in the first week of August were for travel within the next three weeks. When it comes to the top Labor Day destinations in 2021, domestic dominates, with 86 percent planning to stay in the country and 45 percent traveling locally by car or train. Here's a look at the 10 hottest holiday weekend escapes to close out summer.