Just a few weeks post the release of her final project before her hiatus, appropriately titled End of An Era, Iggy has some things to get off of her chest. The 31-year-old, who has admitted she can be “an asshole at times”, had to bluntly tell off a troll who questioned the quality of her music. “Y'all kept lying to this girl Iggy for years making her believe she actually makes decent music and for what," the tweet reads.