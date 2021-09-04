Americans can now drive to Canada -- but Canadians can't do the reverse

European travellers helped plug a gap left by Asian and North American tourists stranded at home by the pandemic, staving off a total washout this year for Europe's hospitality industry. After a disastrous 2020 tourism season, the sector had banked on vaccination campaigns and the easing of travel restrictions to see brighter days this summer. While European visitors might have shored up numbers, the recovery was patchy with tourists spending in different places, on different things -- and not with the same largesse as the big-spending Chinese or Americans. Fears over suddenly changing Covid travel restrictions and -- for the UK, especially -- the cost of mandatory Covid-19 tests have also driven the disruption to travel patterns this summer.