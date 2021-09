There are so many iconic tropes born out of the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky affair of the 1990’s. The blue dress. The Starr Report. “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.” Two decades ago, you could not escape the media coverage of the affair and President Clinton’s subsequent impeachment. Ryan Murphy’s new FX series Impeachment: American Crime Story is the third installment in his anthology series that reexamines moments in American history from different perspectives, and this time, Monica gets to tell her version of the events.