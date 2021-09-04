Employers encouraged to apply for Going PRO Talent Fund
LANSING — Since 2014, the Going PRO Talent Fund has provided employers across Michigan a path to seek funding assistance to train their workforce. The annual state program makes awards to employers to assist in training, developing, and retaining current and newly hired employees. Training plans funded through the talent fund must be short-term and fill a demonstrated talent need experienced by the employer. Training must also lead to a credential for a skill that is transferable and industry-recognized.www.ourmidland.com
