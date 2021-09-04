Heavy rainfall this morning will keep temperatures on the cooler side today

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH* – Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties through Saturday at 1:00pm. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through about lunchtime today with a few storms possible as well. The flash flood watch will remain in effect until 1:00pm this afternoon. The system moving through will eventually clear out with clouds continuing to decrease throughout the day. Highs will only reach the upper 70s thanks to all of the early morning showers and dense cloud cover.