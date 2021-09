The Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro Max and Google Pixel 5 can all take incredible images thanks to their powerful camera setups and stellar software integration. They're amazing cameras to keep stuffed in your pocket whether you're wandering through your local town or trekking out into the hills. But they're not just skilled in the daytime; all three phones offer dedicated modes for capturing gorgeous shots at night by using multisecond exposures to capture as much light as possible. The results can be dramatic, but which phone does it best?