Dodgers' misplay gives Giants 3-2 win in 11th inning, S.F. back atop NL West

By Susan Slusser, San Francisco Chronicle
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 4—Naturally, with a series this close and two teams this evenly matched, Friday's much anticipated showdown between the NL West's top two teams went to extra innings. A funky play at third base in which neither Buster Posey nor Justin Turner seemed sure who should be tagged helped Los Angeles tie it up in the ninth, and the teams traded runs in the 10th, but the Giants won it in the 11th with some top-notch defense and pitching in the top of the inning followed by some poor defense by L.A. in the bottom half. With two outs and the bases loaded, Posey grounded to the right side, but Trea Turner's throw to first pulled Will Smith off the bag, allowing Brandon Belt's run to count.

MLB
