New Giants addition José Quintana eager to get on mound against Dodgers

By Susan Slusser, San Francisco Chronicle
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 4—After a more-than-solid Giants' debut, José Quintana's next outing is likely to come in the biggest series of the year to date — against a team he has enjoyed good success against. Quintana, 32, picked up on waivers from the Angels on Monday, is likely to pitch Saturday or...

