COVID-19 is adaptive. It is unified. It is determined to live. Americans are none of those things. As the Delta variant infiltrates the country, people in regions dealing with spiking caseloads, hospitalizations, and low vaccination rates need to wear masks at indoor public places, based on updated guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The goal was to reduce the risk of infection to themselves and others. The result? Pandemic pandemonium. While some officials running local and state governments and schools are mandating indoor mask use, most are not. They “encourage” people to mask in problem places.