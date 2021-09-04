Rapoza: Wall St., corporate giants keep China afloat

Remember when China “defeated” COVID-19 thanks to harsh lockdowns in Wuhan, the largest city in Hubei province? That success lasted less than 15 months. They are back to bolting people in their doors in Wuhan again. Apparently, the new delta strain of the Chinese GMO’d SARS2 really has a thing for Wuhan and not Beijing and Shanghai. I feel bad for the people who live in Wuhan. We all should. They are being abused by their government.