Guest column: A Jewish New Year message

We are now eighteen months into dealing as a community, as a nation, as a world, with a global pandemic. A year ago, as we celebrated our Jewish New Year, few if any of us would have predicted we would still be in this most challenging situation. When will it end? Will we ever get back to normal? We approached summer with a sense of hope, with rising vaccination rates and falling rates of infection. We looked forward to being in our houses of worship, being together in larger numbers in more kinds of settings and being able to participate in our community in a meaningful way. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has fueled a rapid rise in infections and hospitalization causing us to reconsider how to keep our community safe.