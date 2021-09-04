CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Guest column: A Jewish New Year message

Florida Times-Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are now eighteen months into dealing as a community, as a nation, as a world, with a global pandemic. A year ago, as we celebrated our Jewish New Year, few if any of us would have predicted we would still be in this most challenging situation. When will it end? Will we ever get back to normal? We approached summer with a sense of hope, with rising vaccination rates and falling rates of infection. We looked forward to being in our houses of worship, being together in larger numbers in more kinds of settings and being able to participate in our community in a meaningful way. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has fueled a rapid rise in infections and hospitalization causing us to reconsider how to keep our community safe.

www.jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#United Way Of#Jews#Rosh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. The 18-year-old became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy