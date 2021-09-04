CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ask the expert: 'Is there an affordable way to update my Land Rover's satnav?'

By Alex Robbins,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Robbins is contributing editor at Telegraph Cars where, as well as responding to readers' queries, he also contributes reviews of new and used cars, together with articles on buying and selling. His knowledge of the used car market informs his many buying guides relating to the best buys in...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Rover#Used Cars#Facebook Group#Telegraph Cars#Freelander#Satnavishop#Usb#Vin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: 2025 Land Rover Range Rover Spearheads a Luxury EV SUV Assault

WHAT IT IS: Land Rover's first production EV. WHY IT MATTERS: All forthcoming Land Rovers—the smaller Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, and the larger Defender, Discovery, and Range Rover models—will be built on one of two convergence architectures that allow for both hybrid and battery electric versions of the same vehicle. Six all-electric Land Rovers are due for launch in the next five years, and JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré says 60 percent of Land Rover's lineup will be battery powered by 2030.
CarsTop Speed

2022 Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition

What’s the first car that comes to mind when you hear "James Bond?" Aston Martin DB5 is for sure on the top list. In the "Goldfinger" movie it made a perfect team with Sean Connery. But, there are other cars too - maybe not as iconic - that are related to the famous movie. "No time to die" - the last iteration from the James Bond series - is set to premiere at the end of September, 2021. To celebrate its debut, Land Rover announced the special edition Defender V8 Bond Edition. It comes as no surprise, as the new Defender will be a star in "No time to die."
CarsBMW BLOG

Let’s All Remember the BMW-Powered Land Rover Defender

Apropos of nothing, I’ve been thinking about the South African market BMW-powered Land Rover Defender a lot, lately. It was an unusual car and one many enthusiasts know little-to-nothing about. In fact, most car enthusiasts are unaware that BMW owned Land Rover for a time in the ’90s. During that time, a couple of brilliant madmen working for BMW South Africa decided to build a BMW-powered Defender and what resulted was a very limited run, extremely cool car that was unfortunately mostly forgotten.
CarsStuff.tv

Land Rover’s latest Defender is a bespoke off-roader built for Bond

If you build a bespoke motor inspired by Bond but don’t fit it with an ejector seat, is it even worthy of the 007 badge? That’s something buyers of Land Rover’s latest limited-run Defender will be able to contemplate in Q-approved style. Built to celebrate the 25th (official) on-screen outing of Britain’s second-best secret agent (after Johnny English), the V8 Bond Edition goes easy on the gadgets in favour of finely tuned performance. Under the hood is the Defender V8’s supercharged 5.0-litre 525PS engine, good for 0-60mph in a fleeting 4.9s. Inspired by the black-on-black off-roaders seen fleeing from nefarious sorts in No Time To Die (out 30 September), an ‘Extended Black Pack’ imbues the Bond Edition with understated menace fit for MI6’s finest. Less helpful for flying under the radar are the 007 badges on the back. And the treadplates. And projected in the puddle lamp graphics. Still, at least the 11.4in infotainment system gives you licence to chill. Starting at £105,395, just 15 of the 300 built by Land Rover SV Bespoke will be sold in the UK.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There's A Ford Bronco Model Land Rover Should Fear

The popularity of the Ford Bronco has been well-established. Despite the delivery delays and some production quality issues (all of which is being sorted out), the Blue Oval's latest SUV is already a winner. Jeep has finally been put on notice and possibly even Land Rover, specifically its also-new and highly sought after Defender. The Defender and Bronco appeal to similar but not identical customers, though they share a passion for off-roading.
CarsTelegraph

Six easy ways to trace your classic car’s history

Ownership of a classic car introduces you to a brilliant world of motoring. One where you not only get to drive the car of your dreams, but where you’ll also be able to share your passion with like-minded enthusiasts. If you already own a classic then this won’t come as...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Matt Prior: sweet dreams in a Land Rover Defender

As he’s forced to spend the night in a Defender, Matt Prior contemplates a camper van version…. One of the lovely things about an old Land Rover is that it fits in anywhere: shopping, the school run, a photoshoot, the opera, a farm, a fashion show… From the Alps to Kensington, you won’t look out of place in a Defender. Like an original Mini, it’s an automotive lowest common denominator: it divides into any company.
Carstopgear.com

Everrati has electrified a Land Rover Series IIA

Oxfordshire-based EV restomodder Everrati is really cranking through the models, isn’t it? We drove its 500bhp electric Porsche 964 back in June this year, and only a month later it announced an electrified Ford GT40 that set the internet on fire. Now it’s back with something a little different –...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Cars & Bids Bargain of the Week: 1987 Land Rover Defender 90

The new Land Rover Defender might have inherited its predecessor’s off-road skills, but some still long for the vintage version. As a result, classic Defenders, like several other boxy old-school SUVs, have become premium commodities. Especially the handful of US-market ones imported before safety regulations halted the practice. However, European-market Defenders are now old enough to bring in at more affordable prices. And this week on Cars & Bids, one of these SUVs, a 1987 Land Rover Defender 90, could be yours.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What’s the Difference Between Land Rover and Range Rover?

What’s the difference between Land Rover and Range Rover? To many people, they’re the same SUV. Even people who recognize that Land Rover and Range Rover are different may not entirely understand why. Are they made by the same car manufacturer? Do they have any similarities? Let’s take a look at what the differences and similarities are between these two luxury SUVs, and whether one is right for you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy