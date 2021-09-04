CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul – reports

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

(Reuters) – At least 17 people were killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul, news agencies said on Saturday, after Taliban sources said their fighters had seized control of Panjshir, the last province in Afghanistan holding out against the Islamist group. Leaders of opposition to the Taliban have denied that the...

kfgo.com

