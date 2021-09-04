At least 17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul – reports

A U.S. drone strike in Kabul killed nine members of one family, including six children, CNN reports. A brother of one of the victims spoke to a local journalist working with the network through tears, saying they were a normal family. “We are not ISIS or Daesh and this was a family home,” said the brother. The location of the airstrike was in the Khaje Bughra neighborhood, as confirmed by a U.S. official. One of the family’s neighbors said many people rushed to put out the fire caused by the strike and then saw the bodies. “They were dead. They were in pieces,” a man named Ahad said, according to CNN, adding that two other people were injured. According to the U.S. military, a car containing a “substantial amount of explosive material” was targeted in the attack, and its presence was indicated due to subsequent explosions after the initial airstrike.