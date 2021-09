Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez is firing back at Sarah Palin after the former vice presidential candidate called her a “fake feminist.” In short, her reply: Cry about it. During an appearance on Fox News, Palin slammed AOC for her criticisms of Texas governor Greg Abbott and his defense of the state’s restrictive abortion law. Citing the the U.S. Representative’s comment that Abbott is “not familiar with a menstruating person’s body,” and therefore should not be regulating one, Palin called AOC “such a fake feminist that she would bring up an issue like this and try to use it to make some kind of political point.”