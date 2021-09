Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta didn’t imagine it would take this long to land his next title fight, though understands that everything happens for a reason. Quite a lot has happened in the two-plus year period since the rangy knockout artist from San Juan, Puerto Rico last held the WBO junior flyweight title. Acosta has since moved up to flyweight, where he has won his last two fights. The next adventure for the 30-year-old will come this Friday, when he challenges Japan’s Junto Nakatani (21-0, 16KOs) for the WBO flyweight title live on ESPN+ from AVA Amphitheater at Casino del Sol in Tucson, Arizona.