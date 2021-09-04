Products of the Week: Polaroid Cameras, Workwear Jackets and Fall-Flavored Bud Light Seltzers

Todd Snyder

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of them. Today: Polaroid’s most creative camera yet, handsome Todd Snyder workwear jackets and autumnal hard seltzers.

Tom Beckbe

Tom Beckbe Tailgater

Tom Beckbe teamed up with Brooks Reitz, founder of Jack Rudy Cocktail Co., so you can get to mixing cocktails on the road, in style. The mid-sized tote is made from Tom Beckbe’s unique, hardwearing Field Canvas fabric, features leather carry handles and removable interior dividers that can hold six bottles of liqour. Next to its handsome charm, the Tailgator comes stocked with Jack Rudy Bloody Mary Mix and barware plus two Tervis tumblers from Tom.

Bud Light

Bud Light Seltzer Fall Flannel Pack

Ditch Starbucks’ PSL and go for the hard stuff this fall, with Bud Light Seltzer’s Fall Flannel Pack. And this isn’t some half-assed autumnal stuff, either. We’re talking four flavors: Maple Pear, Apple Crisp, Toasted Marshmallow and Pumpkin Spice. Oh and they’re all wrapped up in cozy flannel can designs. We’re on board with this one, for sure.

Filson

Filson x Helinox Collection

You don’t need to be a hunter to appreciate the new collaboration between Filson and Helinox, which features the latter brand’s lightweight camp chairs, tables and cots done up in camouflage and flame orange courtesy of the Seattle outfitter. You just need to appreciate the ingenuity of Helinox’s DAC aluminum frames, which, in the Sunset Chair, can hold up to 320 pounds while only weighing 3lbs. 4oz. itself. Go ahead, lighten your load.

IWC Pilot’s Watch “Laureus Sport for Good” Edition

Here in Products of the Week we’ve featured a good number of complex timepieces — busy collaborations, special editions, in-your-face designs. Yes, this IWC is also a special edition (limited to 750 pieces and part of an ongoing collaboration with a foundation that empowers young people around the globe through sports), but it’s also a masterclass in elegant simplicity. To a novice, the watch looks simple, but it in fact packs a brilliant blue ceramic case, proprietary Caliber 32111 movement with five-day power reserve and a soft-iron inner case to protect against magnetic fields. Simple, but mighty.

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder Japanese Workwear Suit Jacket and Chinos

We’re pretty sure Todd Snyder has access to some sort of menswear crystal ball, because just as we were trying to find a better suit option that will be appropriate for the office but not, you know, the same stuffy, boring suits of pre-pandemic times, he comes up with this: the Japanese Workwear Suit Jacket and matching chinos. This ensemble’s got pleats, patch pockets and no jacket vent. It’s also on pre-order (with shipping expected in a week), which gives you time to come to terms with this new era of daily suiting.

Polaroid

Polaroid Now+ i‑Type Instant Camera

Polaroid’s latest camera wants you to get more creative. Polaroid Now+ is the brand’s revamped analog instant camera with even more features and tools to spice up your photos. You’ll get five new lens filters to help capture the perfect mood and be able to unlock two extra tools — aperture priority and tripod mode — with the Polaroid mobile app.

Bose

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones

The OG noise cancelling headphones are back but now with even more world-class quiet and deep, clear audio. The Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones are impressively lightweight while their plush cushions feel heavenly on your ears.

Alfa

Dims Alfa Sofa

Handmade in Washington state and inspired by sleek Italian automobiles of the 1960s, the Alfa Sofa from direct-to-consumer furniture brand Dims comes in a whopping 40 color-and-wood combinations and features upholstery work by Kaas Tailored, a company that’s been making high-quality couches and chairs since 1974. The comfortable, supportive cushions belie the Alfa’s undeniable good looks. We are especially fond of the shell pink color pictured above.

Atlas Obscura

Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide

Take a tour of the “world’s edible wonders” with travel magazine Atlas Obscura in its new guide for food adventurers. There are over 500 delectable entries spanning all seven continents and fifty states, and when you pre-order the book before October 12th, you’ll receive some mathematically efficient cookie cutters, which are basically cookie cutters designed to leave you with minimal left over dough.

Made In

Made In Limited Edition Cast Iron

Are cast-iron braisers and Dutch ovens essential pieces of cookware like, say, a cast-iron skillet? Probably not, no. But that doesn’t make Made In’s latest limited-edition cookware any less enticing. The direct-to-consumer cookware brand says it’s tapped a third-generation factory in Indiana for these pieces, opting to use a shell molding process versus traditional sand casting. Is it better than other cast iron brands? Tough to know as these are limited and selling fast. If there are still some left and you’re a cast-iron aficionado, we say give it a shot.