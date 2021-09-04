CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Products of the Week: Polaroid Cameras, Workwear Jackets and Fall-Flavored Bud Light Seltzers

By The Editors, @insidehook
Posted by 
InsideHook
InsideHook
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZpgu_0bmUvds400
Todd Snyder

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of them. Today: Polaroid’s most creative camera yet, handsome Todd Snyder workwear jackets and autumnal hard seltzers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UtQgn_0bmUvds400
Tom Beckbe

Tom Beckbe Tailgater

Tom Beckbe teamed up with Brooks Reitz, founder of Jack Rudy Cocktail Co., so you can get to mixing cocktails on the road, in style. The mid-sized tote is made from Tom Beckbe’s unique, hardwearing Field Canvas fabric, features leather carry handles and removable interior dividers that can hold six bottles of liqour. Next to its handsome charm, the Tailgator comes stocked with Jack Rudy Bloody Mary Mix and barware plus two Tervis tumblers from Tom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bj9zH_0bmUvds400
Bud Light

Bud Light Seltzer Fall Flannel Pack

Ditch Starbucks’ PSL and go for the hard stuff this fall, with Bud Light Seltzer’s Fall Flannel Pack. And this isn’t some half-assed autumnal stuff, either. We’re talking four flavors: Maple Pear, Apple Crisp, Toasted Marshmallow and Pumpkin Spice. Oh and they’re all wrapped up in cozy flannel can designs. We’re on board with this one, for sure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8oOn_0bmUvds400
Filson

Filson x Helinox Collection

You don’t need to be a hunter to appreciate the new collaboration between Filson and Helinox, which features the latter brand’s lightweight camp chairs, tables and cots done up in camouflage and flame orange courtesy of the Seattle outfitter. You just need to appreciate the ingenuity of Helinox’s DAC aluminum frames, which, in the Sunset Chair, can hold up to 320 pounds while only weighing 3lbs. 4oz. itself. Go ahead, lighten your load.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18sUrP_0bmUvds400

IWC Pilot’s Watch “Laureus Sport for Good” Edition

Here in Products of the Week we’ve featured a good number of complex timepieces — busy collaborations, special editions, in-your-face designs. Yes, this IWC is also a special edition (limited to 750 pieces and part of an ongoing collaboration with a foundation that empowers young people around the globe through sports), but it’s also a masterclass in elegant simplicity. To a novice, the watch looks simple, but it in fact packs a brilliant blue ceramic case, proprietary Caliber 32111 movement with five-day power reserve and a soft-iron inner case to protect against magnetic fields. Simple, but mighty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLdac_0bmUvds400
Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder Japanese Workwear Suit Jacket and Chinos

We’re pretty sure Todd Snyder has access to some sort of menswear crystal ball, because just as we were trying to find a better suit option that will be appropriate for the office but not, you know, the same stuffy, boring suits of pre-pandemic times, he comes up with this: the Japanese Workwear Suit Jacket and matching chinos. This ensemble’s got pleats, patch pockets and no jacket vent. It’s also on pre-order (with shipping expected in a week), which gives you time to come to terms with this new era of daily suiting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQ451_0bmUvds400
Polaroid

Polaroid Now+ i‑Type Instant Camera

Polaroid’s latest camera wants you to get more creative. Polaroid Now+ is the brand’s revamped analog instant camera with even more features and tools to spice up your photos. You’ll get five new lens filters to help capture the perfect mood and be able to unlock two extra tools — aperture priority and tripod mode — with the Polaroid mobile app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLhGH_0bmUvds400
Bose

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones

The OG noise cancelling headphones are back but now with even more world-class quiet and deep, clear audio. The Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones are impressively lightweight while their plush cushions feel heavenly on your ears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479lvK_0bmUvds400
Alfa

Dims Alfa Sofa

Handmade in Washington state and inspired by sleek Italian automobiles of the 1960s, the Alfa Sofa from direct-to-consumer furniture brand Dims comes in a whopping 40 color-and-wood combinations and features upholstery work by Kaas Tailored, a company that’s been making high-quality couches and chairs since 1974. The comfortable, supportive cushions belie the Alfa’s undeniable good looks. We are especially fond of the shell pink color pictured above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJWmK_0bmUvds400
Atlas Obscura

Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide

Take a tour of the “world’s edible wonders” with travel magazine Atlas Obscura in its new guide for food adventurers. There are over 500 delectable entries spanning all seven continents and fifty states, and when you pre-order the book before October 12th, you’ll receive some mathematically efficient cookie cutters, which are basically cookie cutters designed to leave you with minimal left over dough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0fWF_0bmUvds400
Made In

Made In Limited Edition Cast Iron

Are cast-iron braisers and Dutch ovens essential pieces of cookware like, say, a cast-iron skillet? Probably not, no. But that doesn’t make Made In’s latest limited-edition cookware any less enticing. The direct-to-consumer cookware brand says it’s tapped a third-generation factory in Indiana for these pieces, opting to use a shell molding process versus traditional sand casting. Is it better than other cast iron brands? Tough to know as these are limited and selling fast. If there are still some left and you’re a cast-iron aficionado, we say give it a shot.

Comments / 0

InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Camera#Polaroid Cameras#Workwear Jackets#Jack Rudy Cocktail Co#Tervis#Fall Flannel Pack#Apple Crisp#Toasted Marshmallow#Dac#The Sunset Chair#Japanese#Bose#Italian#The Alfa Sofa#Alfa#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
InsideHook

The Beauty Is in the Details of the Latest Q Timex Watch

When Timex launched its Q Timex line, the affordable watchmaker didn’t want to fly under the radar. It wanted to cash in on its own Pepsi bezel, celebrate its archival designs and stop quartz from being a dirty word in the watch world. Those goals have certainly been achieved, with Timex seeing huge success in its retro timepieces.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

20 Stylish, Versatile and Cozy Garments You’ll Swear by This Fall

Suffice to say, we are experiencing a bit of fatigue when it comes to the whole “return to normal” thing everyone keeps going on about. The Delta variant rages on, vaccination rates are not where they need to be, and we can’t seem to get out from under this sad blanket of uncertainty that’s been covering us for so long.
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Our Favorite Vuori Activewear Joggers Are 30% Off Today

Vuori’s Sunday Performance Joggers are currently 30% off. Made from a polyester-elastane blend, these are easily one of my favorite pairs of activewear joggers because come Sunday, you can wear ’em while watching the game, or ripping a workout, or both. Personally, I appreciate the many zippered pockets and the bottom cuffs — and wear them as running pants, as advertised. But they are comfortable and versatile enough for anything you throw at them.
ApparelAOL Corp

5 chunky white sneakers to match your trendy peacoat this fall

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The one thing that you can definitely rely...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Bud Light rolls out pumpkin spice hard seltzer

It has become increasingly clear that anything pumpkin spice is now a treasured staple of the American diet during the fall months, and Bud Light is feeling festive. Anheuser-Busch has rolled out new flavors for its Bud Light Seltzer: pumpkin spice, toasted marshmallow, maple pear and apple crisp. The limited-edition...
ApparelHighsnobiety

Convertible Clothing: Jackets & Pants to Pop Off With This Fall

It’s long been said that the arrival of fall marks the return of “real dressing.” That doesn’t mean dressing well comes easy in the colder months, though. The Highsnobiety Fall Fit Toolkit is here to help you through the transition to (literally) bigger and better clothing. The clothing we invest...
ElectronicsWallpaper*

Polaroid Now+ is an instant camera targeted purely at fun

The new Polaroid Now+ offers the very latest in instant camera gratification while, happily, retaining the quirks of its historic predecessors. Younger readers may be surprised to learn that the original, humble Polaroid camera was once an integral part of the magazine-making process. In the pre-digital, pre-iPhone days, a Polaroid was the fastest way of getting an image back to base, as well as the best way of checking light levels and general composition.
ElectronicsDIY Photography

Polaroid wants to make instant photography more creative with the Now+ camera

Polaroid has launched a new instant camera, Polaroid Now+. As the name suggests, it’s an upgraded version of the Polaroid Now announced last year. With the “plus” version, Polaroid adds more creative options, trying to make instant photography more versatile and creative. So, what’s different compared to the polaroid Now?...
NFLthefocus.news

Where to buy Bud Light’s 'a-peel-ing' Fall Flannel seltzer packs

Anheuser-Busch unveiled four new flavours in its Bud Light Seltzer range today (31 August), including Pumpkin Spice and Maple Pear. If you want to know where to buy the Fall Flannel seltzer variety pack, you’ll be glad to know the release date is right around the corner. Where to buy...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: Polaroid’s New App-Enabled Instant Camera Gives More Creative Control to Shutterbugs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Polaroid’s instant film cameras are getting smarter. Beloved by Hollywood stars and creative legends alike (and the subject of at least two documentaries), the revived photography brand is giving shutterbugs the best of the digital and analog worlds with its latest Now+ camera, a Bluetooth-enabled point-and-shoot that unlocks additional photography features when paired with Polaroid’s upgraded app. Priced at $150, the digital-equipped instant camera comes with five lens filters and works with Polaroid’s battery-free i-Type film. Photographers can connect the device to...
ElectronicsDesign Taxi

Polaroid Packs Myriad Editing Strengths Into Its ‘Most Creative’ Camera Yet

Everyone loves that old-timey charm, but it’s not always enough to make them give up modern-day conveniences and possibilities. This is clear in Instagram photos and photo editing apps that use “film” filters to emulate classic instant pictures. The all-new Now+ camera by Polaroid, with an updated Bluetooth-enabled app, scratches...
DrinksPosted by
Simplemost

Bud Light’s New ‘Fall Flannel’ Hard Seltzers Are Perfect For The Changing Seasons

Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. It simply means it’s time to swap your light and fruity drinks for fall flavors. And this year, there are four new hard seltzers from Bud Light that were made for sipping in chilly weather, around a bonfire or while carving pumpkins. The limited-edition Bud Light Seltzer Fall Flannel seasonal pack features four flavors: Apple Crisp, Pumpkin Spice, Maple Pear and Toasted Marshmallow.
ApparelNYLON

17 Black Platform Boots For Fall’s Gothcore Trend

Gothcore is on the rise as one of fall’s biggest Y2K-adjacent trends, and black platform boots are becoming a wardrobe essential for the aesthetic. Whether an ode to Lindsay Lohan’s angsty Freaky Friday wardrobe or an alternative to cottagecore dressing, trends, such as latex, chokers, corsets, plaid, and platforms, are bringing punk back in a major way. If you’re looking to ease into the look, black platform boots are a great staple to add to your closet.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

Make This $50 Uniqlo Jacket Your First Great Fall Purchase

We know what you're thinking: It's still as hot as a broiler outside, GQ, so why the hell are you trying to sell me on friggin' FALL OUTERWEAR? Here's why: Uniqlo made an unbeatable early autumn jacket. It looks like something a young Harrison Ford might've worn on a red carpet. It only costs $50. And—despite the punishing heat we're all suffering through—it keeps selling out. The Japanese mega-retailer fully restocked it just this morning, in fact, and since I began writing this story, it's already sold out of one size entirely.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Avant Garde Fall-Ready Fashion

Taipei-based streetwear imprint introduces its new collection designed for the Fall/Winter 2021 season entitled 'Friday in Love.' It continues to explore experimental looks and prepares for the colder seasons of the year right around the corner. The brand releases a statement about the capsule, “From childhood to most of us,...
ApparelEsquire

The 12 Best T-Shirts on Amazon for Every Type of Occasion

There's a lot of talk about what constitutes a closet staple (yeah, even from us). From different kinds of jackets to a slew of shoes, styles are ushered in and out with every season. Even the perfect cut of underwear evolves every couple of years. But the one constant in a sea of change is the mighty T-shirt. It is perennial and widespread; pretty much every brand and retailer on the planet offers one. Just search “T-shirt” on Amazon, and you can see that the options are vast—intimidatingly so.

Comments / 0

Community Policy