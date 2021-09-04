CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surviving just 'the first piece of the journey'

Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Trapped deep in the wreckage of the World Trade Center, Will Jimeno lived through the unthinkable. Twenty years later, he's still living with it. A brace and a quarter-sized divot on his left leg reflect the injuries that ended his police career, a lifetime dream. He has post-traumatic stress disorder. He keeps shelves of mementos, including a cross and miniature twin towers fashioned from trade center steel. He was portrayed in a movie and wrote two books about enduring the ordeal.

www.arkansasonline.com

