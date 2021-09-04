CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic School District Superintendent and Head Nurse outline COVID-19 Policy

By Tom Robinson
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sjT4_0bmUuKP000

(Atlantic) The Iowa Department of Public Health has defined COVID-19 as a childhood illness, and that’s how the Atlantic Community School District is it. This year, unlike last year the Iowa Department of Public stresses the number one mitigation strategy is for those eligible for a vaccination.

Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber says the Atlantic Community School District hasn’t changed its mitigation policy.

However, the notification plan has changed. Atlantic Community School District Head Nurse Laura Freund says this year, unlike last year, the only time a child must stay home is if they test positive for the virus by either a Rapid or CCR test.

Freund says if a family member tests positive for COVID, there is no quarantine process, and the rest of the children in the family can come to school.

Freund says there is no test required for the child to return to school, but they must be free of all symptoms before re-entering the classroom again.

As a courtesy, the School District will notify families in a specific grade level if and when there is a positive test of a classmate.

The staff members exhibiting symptoms must stay home, and the school district also has Rapid Tests available.

Laura says anyone with questions can reach her at 243-5234.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Atlantic, IA
Education
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Health
Atlantic, IA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Barber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Atlantic School#Ccr#Covid#The School District#Rapid Tests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Hospitals in Iowa’s 2nd-largest city limiting procedures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Hospitals in Iowa’s second-largest city are limiting elective procedures because of increased numbers of patients driven partly by a surge in COVID-19 admissions. The Cedar Falls Gazette reports that both UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center confirmed Friday their facilities are preserving capacity because of high patient counts in recent weeks. Cedar Rapids hospitals had not delayed or postponed elective surgeries and procedures since last fall. St. Luke’s is limiting surgeries that require a hospital stay to 10 per day. Mercy officials confirmed that it also is temporarily reducing the number of elective procedures that require hospital stays after surgery.
Manning, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

IKM-Manning bond issue up for vote on Tuesday

(Manning) A general obligation bond vote for IKM-Manning will take place on Tuesday. Superintendent Trevor Miller explains the $19.1 million proposal would result in a $2.30 increase in the tax levy rate. “Our rate is currently $9.51, it’ll go up to $11.81 for our property tax rate. When you compare that with districts in the area, Ar-We-Va and Carroll are the only two lower than us currently and they’d still be the only ones lower than us with our bond passage. So we’d go from $9.51 to $11.81.”
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Courts Asked To Block Iowa from Enforcing Ban On Mask Mandates In Schools

(Council Bluffs ) In-state and federal courts, judges are being asked to temporarily block the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates in schools. Fran Parr of Council Bluffs is the mother of twin boys in the first grade. She filed a lawsuit in state court last month, arguing schools have a duty to protect students from the coronavirus. During a Thursday hearing in Polk County District Court, Parr’s attorney, Daniel McGinn, said it is unreasonable for state lawmakers to forbid local school boards from requiring masks. He said it served no educational, medical or scientific goal and was just enacted for political reasons. A federal judge in Des Moines will hear legal arguments today (Friday) from a group of parents of children with disabilities who are challenging Iowa’s ban.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Deadline For Farmers To Enroll In 2 Conservation Programs Is End Of Month

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa farmers who want to enroll in either of the two major U-S-D-A conservation programs have until month’s end to submit their paperwork. Kate Hansen, a policy associate with the Center for Rural Affairs in Nevada says the deadline is October 1st for both the Conservation Stewardship Program and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Farmers who are interested in signing up for these programs should contact the Natural Resources Conservation Service in their county.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Student Enrollment Up

(Atlantic) There are more students walking the halls in the Atlantic School District this fall. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says enrollment is up, and he is expected to report more on this at the school board meeting this evening. Barber says the official enrollment figures aren’t released until October 1, but there are a number of students from out-of-state who are attending classes in Atlantic. “It’s amazing the number of students from states that are attending classes here,” said Barber. “We have students from Hawaii, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota, and a few more. We haven’t seen this for a long time, and maybe students are choosing to come to Atlantic because it’s a great community and a great school. ”
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Making Flu Shots Easier for Busy Families

(Atlantic) Cass Health is partnering with local schools to offer influenza vaccinations to area students. Students can get their flu shots at school from Cass Health staff on the following dates:. CAM Community School District — October 18th. Atlantic High School — October 19th. Atlantic Middle School — October 19th.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Administration has announced staff changes

(Des Moines) Today the Reynolds Administration has announced staff changes. Stephanie Groen, will now serve as the Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff. She assumes the role following the departure of Paige Thorson. Stephanie was previously the governor’s federal liaison. Alex Murphy, will serve as the Governor’s new Communications Director. He...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa Awards $57,250 to Six Nonprofits in Largest Grant Cycle; Elizabeth Smart to Keynote Inaugural Impact for Women Summit in October

(Southwest Iowa) – Pottawattamie County Community Foundation announced that the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa, an initiative of the Foundation, has awarded $57,250 in funding to six organizations during its latest-and-largest grant cycle. Grants to Applied Information Management Institute (AIM), FAMILY, Inc., Mills County Public Health, Neola Betterment Corporation, Project...
Marshalltown, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Marshalltown public schools to buy Orpheum Theater for $1

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Marshalltown Community Schools will become the new owners of the city’s historic Orpheum Theater for the basement-bargain price of $1. The Times-Republican reports that the district’s school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a letter of intent to buy the theater on Main Street. The school district will pay the current owners, Iowa Valley Community College District, $1 for the building at closing, set for June 16 or sooner. The theater closed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa Valley Community College District Chancellor Kristie Fisher says she’s proud the theater will remain an educational facility.
Iowa City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Regents Approve UIHC Hospital Plan

(Iowa City, IA) — The Board of Regents today (Tuesday) approved plans for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a facility in North Liberty that includes a hospital that local health officials spoke out against. CEO Suresh Gunasekaran told the Regents the hospital is part of a double building that also includes is an academic and clinic building for a total cost of 395 million dollars. The State Health Facilities Council approved the plan for the hospital on a 4-1 vote after voting 3-2 against the plan in February. The administrators at other hospitals in the area argued the new hospital will expand beyond specialty care and take away their patients. Construction is expected to begin later this month, with completion by 2025.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa governor: $100M in virus relief funds to go to housing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced that $100 million of the nearly $1.5 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to the state will go to build news homes. The Des Moines Register says Reynolds announced the plan Wednesday during a stop in Cedar Rapids. She says the federal funds plus $230 million in tax credits allocated by the Iowa Legislature over five years will help developers build 36,450 new housing units to help address a growing shortage of housing in Iowa. The $100 million will go to several existing programs, including $10 million for the Homes for Iowa. The vast majority — $65 million — will fund housing tax credit programs to help cover the increased costs of building materials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy