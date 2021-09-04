Atlantic School District Superintendent and Head Nurse outline COVID-19 Policy

(Atlantic) The Iowa Department of Public Health has defined COVID-19 as a childhood illness, and that’s how the Atlantic Community School District is it. This year, unlike last year the Iowa Department of Public stresses the number one mitigation strategy is for those eligible for a vaccination.

Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber says the Atlantic Community School District hasn’t changed its mitigation policy.

However, the notification plan has changed. Atlantic Community School District Head Nurse Laura Freund says this year, unlike last year, the only time a child must stay home is if they test positive for the virus by either a Rapid or CCR test.

Freund says if a family member tests positive for COVID, there is no quarantine process, and the rest of the children in the family can come to school.

Freund says there is no test required for the child to return to school, but they must be free of all symptoms before re-entering the classroom again.

As a courtesy, the School District will notify families in a specific grade level if and when there is a positive test of a classmate.

The staff members exhibiting symptoms must stay home, and the school district also has Rapid Tests available.

Laura says anyone with questions can reach her at 243-5234.