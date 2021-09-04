Cheris English, wife of the late county commissioner Richard English, passes away

The Troup County Board of Commissioners announced on Friday that Cheris English, a school teacher and the wife of the late Richard English, Jr., passed away. Cheris’s death comes one month after her husband’s, who was the longest-serving commissioner in the State of Georgia, and who served Troup County’s District 5 for 43 consecutive years. Richard and Cheris were married for more than 60 years, per a press release from the county.