Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. The crypto-market did find some relief after the sell-off on 7 September, but profit-taking continued to drive prices south just prior to the weekend. Binance Coin has been no exception to this wider trend. The altcoin did recover lost ground on the back of an ascending triangle breakout, but its price was immediately rejected at the resistance barrier.