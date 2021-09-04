Cuba Reaffirms Commitment to Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation
Cuba today reaffirmed its commitment to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation as it addressed a virtual session of the United Nations (UN) in Vienna. We require the maintenance of a balanced approach between the three main programmes of the verification regime: the international monitoring system, the international data centre and on-site inspection, said the third secretary of the Caribbean nation’s mission to UN bodies here, Marlen Redondo.goodmenproject.com
