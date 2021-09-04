Rebel ousted from school board hospitalized with COVID-19

On Aug 4, Jeff Essary and the other four school board members in the small village of Floyd, N.M., were suspended by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration. The board rebelled against state public health orders intended to blunt the spread of COVID-19. On Aug. 26, Essary marked his 11th day as a patient in Roosevelt General Hospital in Portales. He is being treated for COVID-19 and a related case of pneumonia.