CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bmUpoVd00 After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 48.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Shreveport-Bossier City, LA, metro area consists of Caddo Parish, Bossier Parish, and De Soto Parish. In the past week, there were an average of 80.6 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Shreveport residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 102.9 daily new cases per 100,000 Shreveport residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the Shreveport-Bossier City metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in De Soto Parish. There were an average of 114.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in De Soto Parish during the past week, the most of the three parishes in Shreveport with available data.

Case growth in the Shreveport metro area varies at the parish level. In Caddo Parish, for example, there were an average of 69.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any parish in Shreveport and more than the case growth rate in De Soto Parish.

Just as De Soto Parish is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Shreveport area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of September 2, there were a total of 15,196.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in De Soto Parish, the most of the three parishes in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 12,039.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In De Soto Parish, unemployment peaked at 10.6% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the parish's unemployment rate was 6.3%.

To determine the parish in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked parishes according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 2. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September. 2 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August. 26 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 De Soto Parish 27,289 114.9 159.0 15,196.6 351.8
2 Bossier Parish 126,499 95.4 107.1 15,035.7 268.8
3 Caddo Parish 245,831 69.2 94.6 14,271.6 334.4

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

49K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid 19#Americans#Bossier Parish#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Louisville, KYbizjournals

Census snapshot: The fastest growing county in the Louisville area

"Census Snapshot" is a regular series produced by Louisville Business First that sifts through the results of the 2020 decennial census looking for insights to help business leaders better understand our changing community. Four of the top 10 fastest-growing counties in Kentucky fall within the Louisville metropolitan statistical area. Jefferson...
Hawaii StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Hawaii

The U.S. has reported more than 36.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 17, 2021. More than 610,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Politicssaportareport.com

At the county level, the United States isn’t blue or red, but brown

When we consider the essential bulwarks of our great republic, counties seldom come to mind. We say you can’t “fight city hall,” or that something would “take an act of Congress,” but there are no catch phrases for counties. They are the common denominator of our governance. Every resident American...
Politicsmassinc.org

What’s really behind the population increase in Gateway Cities?

The 2020 Census shows Gateway Cities are on a roll, but do we know what’s really behind the population increase?. Among the many vital signs of city success, population growth is the most fundamental. Census 2020 suggests Gateways Cities are doing staggeringly well. This news comes as somewhat of a surprise, which raises questions about how we interpret the trend.
Healthyourcentralvalley.com

Louisiana investigating deaths of Ida nursing home evacuees

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse where four residents died after Hurricane Ida amid conditions deemed squalid faced criticism after a prior evacuation-related death two decades ago. He faces new calls for his nursing home licenses to be revoked.
Public Healthcommunityjournal.net

With the Lowest Death Rate, D.C. Ranks Among Safest States During COVID

Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island are the top 5 – in that order – safest states in America during Covid-19. Maryland, the District of Columbia, New Hampshire, New York, and New Jersey rounded out the top 10, a new survey...
Louisiana StateAZFamily

Louisiana sees 'astronomical' number of new Covid-19 cases, governor says

(CNN) -- With the continued spread of the more infectious Delta variant, health and elected officials warned that hospitals across the country are reaching critical levels of Covid-19 patients, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates. Overall hospitalizations are continuing to increase across Alabama as the "pandemic of unvaccinated people...
PoliticsDaily News

This is the Best County to Live in North Dakota

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy