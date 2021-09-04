CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bmUpkyj00 After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 48.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The St. Louis, MO-IL, metro area consists of St. Louis County, St. Charles County, the city of St. Louis, and 12 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 32.0 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 St. Louis residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 33.0 daily new cases per 100,000 St. Louis residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the St. Louis metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Macoupin County, Illinois. There were an average of 60.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Macoupin County during the past week, the most of the 15 counties in St. Louis with available data.

Case growth in the St. Louis metro area varies widely at the county level. In St. Louis city, for example, there were an average of 19.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in St. Louis and far more than the case growth rate in Macoupin County.

While Macoupin County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the St. Louis area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of September 2, there were a total of 12,663.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Macoupin County, the ninth most of the 15 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 12,039.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Macoupin County, unemployment peaked at 13.8% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.9%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 2. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September. 2 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August. 26 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Macoupin County 45,463 60.2 53.4 12,663.0 204.6
2 Bond County 16,589 52.2 31.7 13,943.0 144.7
3 Clinton County 37,634 51.6 43.0 17,271.6 249.8
4 Lincoln County 56,477 49.3 49.0 13,625.0 97.4
5 Warren County 34,453 49.2 51.1 11,746.4 95.8
6 Calhoun County 4,830 42.7 33.0 12,422.4 41.4
7 Jersey County 21,937 41.3 30.2 13,985.5 237.0
8 Madison County 264,776 40.3 43.4 13,570.0 210.4
9 St. Clair County 262,338 38.1 41.8 12,744.2 208.5
10 Jefferson County 223,951 36.0 34.1 12,366.5 124.1
11 Franklin County 103,191 34.3 34.3 12,121.2 188.0
12 Monroe County 34,168 34.2 38.0 14,259.0 281.0
13 St. Charles County 394,290 31.8 34.9 12,791.9 128.8
14 St. Louis County 996,919 26.6 27.7 11,747.2 238.2
15 St. Louis city 308,174 19.8 20.5 9,391.8 182.7

Comments / 0

