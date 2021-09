I wonder if every natural disaster has its urban legends. Scenes from some New Jersey towns Thursday where floodwaters already receded leaving mud covering streets reminded me of my childhood. As a very little kid my parents took me to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania after the Susquehanna River flood in the 1970’s. It was all a result of mighty Hurricane Agnes. I was so young I don’t remember much. But my mom had family there. Most of my aunts and uncles were flooded up to their second floors and were suddenly homeless. My folks went to help with the clean up. Long days literally shoveling mud out of living rooms and carrying other neighbors’ debris out of their own homes.