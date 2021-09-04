CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bmUoQ6200 After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 48.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Texarkana, TX-AR, metro area consists of Bowie County, Miller County, and Little River County. In the past week, there were an average of 68.1 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Texarkana residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 66.6 daily new cases per 100,000 Texarkana residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Texarkana metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Little River County, Arkansas. There were an average of 97.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Little River County during the past week, the most of the three counties in Texarkana with available data.

Case growth in the Texarkana metro area varies at the county level. In Miller County, for example, there were an average of 51.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Texarkana and more than the case growth rate in Little River County.

Just as Little River County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Texarkana area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of September 2, there were a total of 13,533.7 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Little River County, the most of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 12,039.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Little River County, unemployment peaked at 10.4% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.5%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 2. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September. 2 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August. 26 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Little River County 12,347 97.9 86.1 13,533.7 356.4
2 Bowie County 93,373 72.0 69.4 10,631.6 261.3
3 Miller County 43,572 51.2 55.0 12,478.2 89.5

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

49K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Texarkana#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey#Miller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public Healthcommunityjournal.net

With the Lowest Death Rate, D.C. Ranks Among Safest States During COVID

Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island are the top 5 – in that order – safest states in America during Covid-19. Maryland, the District of Columbia, New Hampshire, New York, and New Jersey rounded out the top 10, a new survey...
Louisville, KYbizjournals

Census snapshot: The fastest growing county in the Louisville area

"Census Snapshot" is a regular series produced by Louisville Business First that sifts through the results of the 2020 decennial census looking for insights to help business leaders better understand our changing community. Four of the top 10 fastest-growing counties in Kentucky fall within the Louisville metropolitan statistical area. Jefferson...
Public HealthAtlanta Daily World

Safest States During Covid Pandemic

Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island are the top 5 – in that order – safest states in America during Covid-19. Maryland, the District of Columbia, New Hampshire, New York, and New Jersey rounded out the top 10, a new survey revealed. Stacy M. Brown. NNPA Newswire Senior National...
Hawaii StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Hawaii

The U.S. has reported more than 36.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 17, 2021. More than 610,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Christian County, MOccheadliner.com

Christian County population grows 14.7 percent

Information from the 2020 U.S. Census continues to reach Christian County in waves, with the most recent data examining a slight change to age demographics. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

One-third of Northwest Arkansas is nonwhite

The share of nonwhite populations in Benton and Washington counties jumped significantly in the past decade, now making up roughly a third of the region. By the numbers: As of 2020, Benton and Washington counties were 32.6% and 34.7% nonwhite respectively, according to census data released last week. Those figures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy