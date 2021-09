At least 17 people are reported to have been killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul after the Taliban claimed to have taken control of the last rebel province of Afghanistan, which would give them total control of the country.The reports came from two Afghan news agencies, Shamshad and Tolo News, both of which also said around 40 people had been injured.The Taliban earlier said they had triumphed over the last resistance forces in the Panjshir Valley, north of Kabul, but rebels dispute this.A rebel leader denied that his forces had lost the valley, where thousands of fighters from regional...