Endless parade of gluttons for punishment (aka city managers) & city councils gone wild
Lawrencium — number 103 on the periodic chart of elements — may be one of the few things on the planet with a shorter shelf life than city managers. The Manteca City Council on Tuesday is expected to hire Toby Wells. He’ll be the sixth city manager in as many years when you tabulate all of the different ones that have been appointed since 2015 as either permanent or interim.www.mantecabulletin.com
