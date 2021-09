The VHS Lady Indians Softball team got a BIG region win Thursday night in Alma against the Bacon County Red Raiders 4-3. The Indians jumped on the Raiders with 3 runs in the 1st inning thanks in part to an RBI single by Madison Starr. Madison was also the starting pitcher for the Indians and was very effective for the first 4 innings, giving up 3 hits, 0 earned runs and striking out 5. Tymber Harris came on in relief and ended up getting the win, giving up 3 hits, 0 earned runs and striking out 4. Alli Taufmann doubled on a 2-1 pitch in the top of the 7th to break a 3-3 tie.