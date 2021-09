The Joplin softball team is off to its best start to a season in more than a decade. A surprise? Not so much for head coach Manny Flores. “I really believed ahead of the year that this team had a good chance at winning games right away,” he said. “It’s just kind of the hard work that they put in during the offseason, and it’s starting to show. I told them that it’s just all about putting your head down and working hard no matter what.”