CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patrick Mahomes Pays Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Fiancee Brittany Matthews in Instagram Post

By Gaone Pule
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 7 days ago

The football quarterback penned a sweet message for his future bride, praising her for being a great mother to their child and calling her his "best friend."

Patrick Mahomes wished his partner Brittany Matthews a happy birthday on his Instagram recently and posted snapshots of them, with one image showing the pair looking into each other's eyes:

“Happy birthday to my best friend, the best mom, and my future wife! Love you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ceCwV_0bmUmvKr00

In the comments section, Matthews received more birthday wishes with public figures such as NFL agent Chris Cabott writing: "Big blessings right there. Happy Birthday, Britt!"

Meanwhile, one fan was more envious of how Mahomes shows love to Matthews and said, "Need me a man that loves me as Patrick loves her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgaFi_0bmUmvKr00

The couple does appear to be madly in love, judging by the photos Mahomes shared on the post showing him and his lovely fiancee gazing at each other, beaming with Matthews holding on to her fiance’s arm.

Another picture displayed the lovebirds having their arms wrapped around each other with their backsides turned away from the camera, overlooking city buildings in the evening.

Matthews celebrated her 26th birthday on Tuesday, August 31, with friends and family sharing lovely messages. In response to her future husband's loving homage, she took to her Instagram Story and wrote:

"My best friend, you made me feel so dang special! I love you always! Thank you for everything you do for our family! You are my rock, so so so blessed to have you by my side.”

Over the weekend, her partner went all out in surprising her with a birthday bash. The Kansas City Chiefs star documented all the festivities as they unfolded.

Mahomes, 25, shared a snap of the dresses he bought for Matthews the evening before the occasion. The next day, she was spotted wearing one of the dresses as she and her love made their way over to a mystery location.

Matthews paired her red dress with a white Yves Saint Laurent clutch purse. After the romantic dinner, she was surprised by a group of friends and appeared stunned as she entered the room to find them waiting with a beautiful birthday cake.

Apart from the birthday celebrations, Mahomes and Matthews are longtime sweethearts who met at Whitehouse High School in Texas. The pair got engaged in September 2020 when the sports star proposed to Matthews in a VIP Box at Arrowhead Stadium.

Then in February, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Sterling Skye. Months later, they celebrated their ninth anniversary in April. The duo is set to wed in 2022.

Comments / 1

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
340K+
Followers
31K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mahomes Ii
Person
Brittany Matthews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiancee#Birthday Cakes#American Football#Instagram Post#Instagram A#Instagram Story#The Kansas City Chiefs#Whitehouse High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLMix 93.1

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Tweets Throwback Pic of Her NFL MVP and Garth Brooks

Last weekend Garth Brooks played for over 70,000 people at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, which is just about how many people flooded the stands, pre-COVID, for East Texas native Patrick Mahomes each Sunday. The 2018 NFL MVP's mom, Randi Mahomes, commemorated Garth's show at her son's adopted home...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Keke Palmer Cozies Up To New BF Darius Jackson In PDA Pics From Her 28th Birthday Party

Keke Palmer posed for a few photos with her boyfriend Darius Jackson at her 28th birthday party, and the actress couldn’t look more in love. Keke Palmer is one special birthday girl! The actress/singer rang in her 28th birthday with a block party-themed celebration over the weekend in Los Angeles, and among those in attendance was her new boyfriend, Darius Jackson. During the festivities, the lovebirds packed on the PDA and looked so in love while posing for some adorable snapshots together that Darius shared to Twitter on Aug. 31. “yeaaa lemme tell y’all how my summer ended up,” he captioned the cute couple shots. SEE THE PICS HERE.
NFLwomansday.com

'GMA' Fans Are in Shock After Seeing Michael Strahan's Surprising Fashion Transformation

Michael Strahan appears to be having lots of fun playing dress up. In a recent Instagram post, the Good Morning America coanchor and former New York Giants football player traded in his fancy suits for something a little more country. Wearing a straw cowboy hat, blue camoflauge vest, navy muscle tee and gold-rimmed aviators, Michael struck a cool pose for the camera and made one thing clear — his new outfit is not an endorsement for the Dallas Cowboys, also known as his former NFL football team's rival.

Comments / 0

Community Policy