Patrick Mahomes Pays Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Fiancee Brittany Matthews in Instagram Post

The football quarterback penned a sweet message for his future bride, praising her for being a great mother to their child and calling her his "best friend."

Patrick Mahomes wished his partner Brittany Matthews a happy birthday on his Instagram recently and posted snapshots of them, with one image showing the pair looking into each other's eyes:

“Happy birthday to my best friend, the best mom, and my future wife! Love you!

In the comments section, Matthews received more birthday wishes with public figures such as NFL agent Chris Cabott writing: "Big blessings right there. Happy Birthday, Britt!"

Meanwhile, one fan was more envious of how Mahomes shows love to Matthews and said, "Need me a man that loves me as Patrick loves her."

The couple does appear to be madly in love, judging by the photos Mahomes shared on the post showing him and his lovely fiancee gazing at each other, beaming with Matthews holding on to her fiance’s arm.

Another picture displayed the lovebirds having their arms wrapped around each other with their backsides turned away from the camera, overlooking city buildings in the evening.

Matthews celebrated her 26th birthday on Tuesday, August 31, with friends and family sharing lovely messages. In response to her future husband's loving homage, she took to her Instagram Story and wrote:

"My best friend, you made me feel so dang special! I love you always! Thank you for everything you do for our family! You are my rock, so so so blessed to have you by my side.”

Over the weekend, her partner went all out in surprising her with a birthday bash. The Kansas City Chiefs star documented all the festivities as they unfolded.

Mahomes, 25, shared a snap of the dresses he bought for Matthews the evening before the occasion. The next day, she was spotted wearing one of the dresses as she and her love made their way over to a mystery location.

Matthews paired her red dress with a white Yves Saint Laurent clutch purse. After the romantic dinner, she was surprised by a group of friends and appeared stunned as she entered the room to find them waiting with a beautiful birthday cake.

Apart from the birthday celebrations, Mahomes and Matthews are longtime sweethearts who met at Whitehouse High School in Texas. The pair got engaged in September 2020 when the sports star proposed to Matthews in a VIP Box at Arrowhead Stadium.

Then in February, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Sterling Skye. Months later, they celebrated their ninth anniversary in April. The duo is set to wed in 2022.