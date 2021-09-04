Fall Guys has never been better with friends than it is now, and that's thanks to Squads

Five up… about three down, but using just one arm. Alessandro Santoni said his left arm was hurting, so he decided not to use it. Campusing is hard, even with two hands, but it can be an effective way to increase power and contact strength. If you’re and adult who climbs V3-V4 and up, you can likely use the campus board, just try it with your feet on a kickboard to start. And all users should be wary: campusing can lead to injury if bad technique is employed. Best to try it out with the help of a coach or experienced friend.