Video Games

Fall Guys has never been better with friends than it is now, and that's thanks to Squads

By Article
Eurogamer.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you remember your first Fall Guys win? For me, it was soon after launch. I'd been playing for a week, reached a few finals previously and Fall Mountain was up. Eight players were left, my three party members were out and crucially, I started at the back row. Not great odds, but once we began, the cannons became my new friends. Knocking over several contenders, I swiftly dodged those spinning hammers, two players jumped early and once they'd missed, that crown was mine. What a rush that gave me.

Person
Big Show
