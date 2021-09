Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Manchester United supporters can expect to see Cristiano Ronaldo playing up front once his move from Juventus is completed. An agreement is in place to bring the 36-year-old back to Old Trafford after 12 years, and was the culmination of a whirlwind 24 hours that saw Ronaldo confirm that he wanted to leave Turin amid strong links to United's neighbourhood rivals Manchester City.