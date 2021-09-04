CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Jonny Brownlee hopes triathlon’s Olympics buzz continues in Super League

By Eleanor Crooks
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7jSG_0bmUlDu200

Jonny Brownlee hopes triathlon’s Olympic buzz will continue when the stars of Tokyo compete in the Super League Championship Series in London on Sunday.

Brownlee, Alex Yee Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jess Learmonth, who teamed up to win gold for Britain in the mixed relay in the Japanese capital, will all be in action in the event at West India Quay.

The relay made its Games debut this summer as one of a number of new mixed events and was a big hit – something that came as a welcome surprise to Brownlee.

He told the PA news agency: “We didn’t quite realise the impact the mixed team relay had and the amount of people that watched it. We were kind of in our own little bubble in Tokyo.

“It wasn’t until I got home I realised how popular it was. It was absolutely amazing.

“You’ve got different audiences – you’ve got the triathlon audience, who are always going to watch it, then you’ve got the general sports people and the people who aren’t even sports fans, and I think the mixed team relay captured all of them.

“People turned it on and were like, ‘Wow I really like this’. I’ve had loads of people come up to me in the street, in the supermarket, and say they’ve never watched triathlon before and they absolutely loved it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1414zr_0bmUlDu200

Sunday’s race will be the first time Super League has hosted a Championship Series event in the UK, and Brownlee expects the format to be popular both live and on TV, with the athletes competing in three quickfire races that mix up the traditional swim-bike-run order.

“It’s a really, really cool venue here,” said the Yorkshireman. “It’s the kind of venue Super League should be at. I know what a home London crowd is like and I think a lot of people will come down here.

“It will even be weird for us racing in front of a crowd, we haven’t done that for a while. I think it will be a great event. It will obviously be short, fast, it will be hard, and it will look really cool.”

The relay gave Brownlee a much-coveted first Olympic gold medal at his third Games and looked like the perfect way to close that chapter of his career.

But the 31-year-old was so impressed with his performance – he posted the fastest leg of the race having finished fifth in the individual event – that he put a fourth Olympic appearance in Paris in 2024 straight on the table.

“It’s probably one of the best performances I’ve ever had so that made me believe maybe I could do it again, if not be even better,” said Brownlee.

“I also didn’t realise how much the Olympics captures you and takes hold of you. It is an unbelievable event.

“I’m going to do a bit of different racing next year. I want to do some more Super League racing, some World Cups, some World Series racing, a couple of long distance races, just do some racing I really enjoy without the constraints of the Olympic calendar.

I like the idea that I can do anything as long as it involves a warm meal at the end of the night, a nice shower and a bed.

“The end of next year I’ll definitely make a commitment because, if I want to perform, I think you have to commit two years before.”

Jonny’s older brother Alistair left Olympic racing behind after failing to qualify for Tokyo and will focus on longer-distance events.

This weekend sees him take on Badlands, an unsupported off-road bike race in Spain of 750 kilometres.

“I think he’s absolutely crazy,” said Jonny with a chuckle. “I can’t work out if it’s going to be one of those experiences when you finish and go, ‘That wasn’t too bad’, or you go, ‘That was the worst thing in my life’.

“Alistair’s strength is also his weakness in that he’s tough, and he’ll probably battle through bits where he’s better off going to bed for a couple of hours.”

The brothers are very different characters, and Jonny cannot see himself attempting a similar challenge.

“I think that’s too long for me,” he said. “I like the idea that I can do anything as long as it involves a warm meal at the end of the night, a nice shower and a bed.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

238K+
Followers
109K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Brownlee
Person
Alistair Brownlee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Japanese#Super League Triathletes#Super League Triathlon#Superleaguetri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Super League
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Jess Learmonth edges out fellow Britons to claim Super League Triathlon victory

Jess Learmonth topped an all-British podium while Jonny Brownlee finished third at the Super League Triathlon Championship event in London.Learmonth, part of Britain’s gold medal-winning mixed relay team at the  Olympics, used her prowess on the swim to comfortably hold off Tokyo individual silver medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown and Vicky Holland at West India Quay.The British contingent received plenty of backing from a sizeable crowd, with Super League using an innovative ‘triple mix’ format that juggles the traditional swim-bike-run format in three short stints.Taylor-Brown won the first swim-bike-run before Learmonth came out on top of a run-bike-swim that saw her friend...
SocietyNBC San Diego

More Than 180 Openly LGBTQ+ Athletes in Tokyo – Their Biggest Moments

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been historic for many reasons, but for the LGBTQ+ community, they have a special meaning. There were at least 180 out athletes competing in Tokyo in nearly every sport, according to Outsports. That's three times more than the 56 openly out athletes at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Behind Viral VideosHouston Chronicle

Anastasia Pagonis is battling for her first gold at the Paralympics. On TikTok, she fights to normalize blindness.

Twelve-year old Anastasia Pagonis's soccer career had begun to stall. As she put it, "I was getting kicked in the face with the soccer ball too much." The problem was as simple as it was devastating: Pagonis was losing her vision. Her doctor suggested swimming would be a safer sport, and, after some initial stumbles, she dove in. Now, years after becoming completely blind, Pagonis is a world-record holder and preparing to compete in the Paralympics in Tokyo this week - where more than 4,000 disabled athletes will represent their nations just weeks after the Summer Olympics concluded.
TennisThe Independent

Emma Raducanu: Key stats explained ahead of US Open final

Here’s a look at some of the key statistics of British tennis star Emma Raducanu as she became the first qualifier to reach the final of a Grand Slam with a dominant 6-1 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari at the US Open. Raducanu was born in Canada (although she represents...
SoccerThe Independent

‘Football is like food’: Afghan female soccer players find a home in Italy

Two days after Taliban fighters seized Herat, Afghanistan’s third-largest city, Italian journalist Stefano Liberti received a message via Facebook: “Hi sir, we are in trouble. Can you help us?”. The message last month came from Susan, 21, the former captain of Bastan, a women’s soccer team that had once been...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin Announces She’s Engaged

This summer at the Tokyo Olympics, Sydney McLaughlin proved why she’s one of the best track and field stars in the world. She arrived back in the United States a two-time Olympic Champion and a certified celebrity, with fans and supporters eagerly welcoming her as an American hero. But that...
SportsBBC

WSL: Predict the 2021-22 Women's Super League table

Chelsea successfully defended the Women's Super League title in May - but will they make it three in a row this season?. Emma Hayes' champions kick off the new WSL season with a London derby against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Friday. The season's opening weekend will also bring the...
Sportstriathlete.com

Triathlon News and Notes: Post-Race COVID Diaries, Super League Starts, and More

Super League Triathlon kicks off its championship series in London this weekend, on Sept. 5. The race will have athletes complete in the Triple Mix format, where athletes swim-bike-run in stage one then run-bike-swim in stage two. Stage three follows a pursuit style start (based on the athletes’ times in the first two stages) and is done in a bike-swim-run format, with the winner being the first person to cross the line at the end of the final stage. Expect to see Tokyo Olympic medalists Katie Zaferes (U.S.), Georgia Taylor-Brown (Great Britain), Hayden Wilde (New Zealand), Alex Yee (Great Britain), plus a slew of other stars battle it out for a piece of the prize purse.
WorldPosted by
newschain

5 players to watch in the new Women’s Super League season

The new Women’s Super League season kicks off on Friday night with Manchester United hosting Reading. Chelsea begin their title defence at Arsenal, last season’s runners-up Manchester City visit Everton, while promoted Leicester start top-flight life away to Aston Villa. Here, the PA news agency picks out five players to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy