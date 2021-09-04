What’s On At Mingei International Museum
Single concert tickets available for purchase starting September 15, 2021. After a three-year closure for a transformational renovation, Mingei International Museum has reopened September 3, 2021, with a dynamic slate of exhibitions, commissioned artworks and public programs. Mingei’s inaugural exhibitions will be GLOBAL SPIRIT—Folk Art from the Ted Cohen Collection and HUMBLE SPIRIT / PRICELESS ART, both drawn from the Museum’s notable collection of folk art, craft and design from around the world.theresandiego.com
