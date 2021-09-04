The Most Intriguing 49ers Fantasy Options in 2021

The 49ers hope to put last season's injury-ruined season behind them and enter 2021 with many intriguing fantasy options. The team went all in at quarterback during the offseason, bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo and trading up to draft Trey Lance﻿. While it remains unclear when the switch will happen, Lance's rushing ability in this system would make him an easy top-10 fantasy QB the moment he takes over. The rookie ran for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns as a 19-year-old in college and will benefit from San Francisco's offensive line and Kyle Shanahan's play calling. Even with the uncertain timeline (and currently dealing with a chipped finger), Lance is rightfully still being drafted as a top-15 quarterback in high stakes fantasy leagues right now. His upside is through the roof.