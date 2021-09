By now the world has heard the news that Oscar De La Hoya’s comeback fight (set to take place against Vitor Belfort) will not be happening as scheduled after De La Hoya reportedly caught COVID and couldn’t continue with the fight. And while it appears that Evander Holyfield will be taking De La Hoya’s place in the Triller match, Belfort’s trainer Derik Santos spoke to Vegas Insider and questions whether or not De La Hoya didn’t get a case of cold feet.