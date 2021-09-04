Football: Despite Johnson’s strong performance, defensive struggles and missed opportunities mark Northwestern’s 38-21 loss to Michigan State
Coming out of halftime in front of 34,248 fans, Northwestern needed a momentum shift. Even though the Wildcats racked up 195 yards of offense, they scored on only one of three possessions inside the Michigan State 25-yard line. While senior quarterback Hunter Johnson tossed 195 yards and a touchdown, the Spartans limited NU’s ground game to just 23 yards and 18 carries.dailynorthwestern.com
