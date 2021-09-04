Football: Northwestern struggles on the ground, while Michigan State flourishes in a tale of two rushing attacks
It wasn’t supposed to be like this for Northwestern. This was a team settled at the running back position, perhaps more definitively than anywhere else on offense. Sophomore Cam Porter had racked up 142, 61 and 98 yards against Illinois, Ohio State and Auburn to close out his freshman season. He was supposed to be the straw that stirred the drink for a dynamic attack — a dependable workhorse with big-game experience.dailynorthwestern.com
Comments / 0