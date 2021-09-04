Football: Northwestern struggles on the ground, while Michigan State flourishes in a tale of two rushing attacks

While Thursday's Big Ten game between No. 4 Ohio State and Minnesota will draw most of the attention, Friday brings another intra-conference matchup that will be much harder to predict: Michigan State at Northwestern. The Wildcats have lost a fair amount of star power off of last season's Big Ten West title team and will turn to Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson at quarterback, who has disappointed in the past. Meanwhile, Michigan State is coming off a 2-5 season under coach Mel Tucker and has not announced its starting quarterback.