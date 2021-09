Max Verstappen has escaped punishment for overtaking Lance Stroll under red flags during FP2 at the Dutch Grand Prix. A technical issue caused Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes to stop on track while Verstappen was on a quick timed lap, with the Red Bull driver passing the slow car and a number of others who were not on timed efforts. The last one of those was Stroll, who had moved off the racing line to allow Verstappen to pass but then the red flag came out to recover Hamilton’s car, with Verstappen passing the Aston Martin as he slowed.