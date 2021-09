Saturday's game between No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 19 Penn State could present a viewing conflict for college football fans deciding which games to watch in a busy Week 1 schedule. On one hand, who doesn't love a Big Ten Conference matchup between top-20 teams? These are two of the better programs in the Big Ten and both have conference title aspirations. While there are no must-win games in the first week of a season, this one certainly has that feel to it.