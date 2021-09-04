CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, NH

Vigliotta: Pass the Protecting the Right Organize Act for our unions

Seacoast Online
 7 days ago

When I first took a job as a mechanic at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard nearly 20 years ago, I had no idea what it truly meant to be part of a union. For several years, I had worked as an auto mechanic in a non-union shop and had very little say in the management decisions that affected me in the workplace. But after experiencing the collective power and solidarity of being part of a union, I would never go back. That’s why we in the labor movement are calling on Congress to pass the Protecting the Right Organize Act (PRO Act) to give millions more working Americans the opportunity to have the same rights and protections we union members enjoy.

www.seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
State
Maine State
Portsmouth, NH
Government
Portsmouth, NH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Unions#Union Workers#Local Union#Union Busting#Union Shop#Portsmouth Naval Shipyard#Americans#Gallup#Mit#International Paper#Maine Machinists Council#The Metal Trades Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. The 18-year-old became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between “violent extremists abroad” and those “at home.”. In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy