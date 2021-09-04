CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Winterizing a Boat Necessary?

By Wendy Johnson
When the summer boating fun is over, and fall and winter are just around the corner, it’s time to decide what to do with your boat. Should you have it prepared and shrink-wrapped for the off-season, or can you get by just leaving it in the water? According to Best Boat Report, winterizing your vessel is important. What you end up doing to prepare it might depend on where you’re located, though. Should you really winterize it? What could happen if you don’t?

