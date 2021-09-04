CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fanta Konatê at Malungo Festival

By World Music Central News Department
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil-based Guinean artist Fanta Konatê recently presented her show” Donabá” at Malungo Festival, a showcase for black Brazilian music. Fanta Konatê is a singer, dancer, composer and choreographer. She is the daughter of master percussionist Famoudou Konatê. Fanta specializes in traditional and contemporary West African dances. She has worked with several Conakry Ballets and has mastered the culture of the Malinkese villages in the Hamaná region since she was born.

