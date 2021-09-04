Fanta Konatê at Malungo Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Blended Festival, the fast-growing music, wine, and food event presented by My Wine Society, will present the inaugural Blended Austin. The two-day wine-centric event will include a main stage featuring Kaskade, Nelly, 3Lau, Kim Lee, Blanco Brown, Bryce Vine, Loud Luxury, Blackillac, Audic Empire, Cat Dealers, On The Outside, Brandi Cyrus, and Blake Horstmann, among others. Festivalgoers will also get a taste of Austin with popular food vendors, and a culinary stage featuring notable chefs.