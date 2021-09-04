Plant-Based Canned Soups
The Baxters plant-based soup range is being expanded by the Scotland-based brand to provide consumers with a nutritious option that will meet their dietary preferences and needs. The soups come in three new flavors including Spiced Red Lentil, Sundried Tomato & Thyme and Thai Yellow Vegetable Curry, which are all vegan-friendly. The soups are positioned as being an easy midweek dinner option or a quick lunch that also contains one of the five recommended daily servings of fruits and vegetables per bowl.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0