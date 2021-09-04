CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Comcast’s xFi Advanced Security might not be what you expect. Plus, what is a VPN and how does it work?

By Patrick Marshall
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: When Comcast stopped offering free downloads of Norton anti-virus and internet security software, I spent considerable time online trying to find details. Comcast was very deceptive in hyping the benefits of xFi Advanced Security and staying silent on its limitations. Am I correct in what I learned? xFi Advanced Security basically functions as a firewall. Protection is provided by Comcast’s network infrastructure. xFi AS does not provide client-based anti-virus or malware protection. When tech support was pinned down, I was told to use Windows Defender for client protection. Also, if you install the xFi AS client you cannot uninstall it without help. I’d be happy to learn I am wrong.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Tumwater, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vpn#Network Security#Internet Security#Security Software#Advanced Security#The Seattle Times#Norton#Becu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Technologyyourchoiceway.com

How To Use A VPN & Why You'd Want To

If you want the freedom to watch and read whatever you want online without also being tracked you need a VPN. We explain how to use one. A VPN is a Virtual Private Network. Think of it as a spy-proof connection between you and the internet that stops anyone from seeing your activity and your financial and personal information which travels between your device and a website.
TechnologyThe Next Web

Here’s how hackers are cracking two-factor authentication security

It’s now well known that usernames and passwords aren’t enough to securely access online services. A recent study highlighted more than 80% of all hacking-related breaches happen due to compromised and weak credentials, with three billion username/password combinations stolen in 2016 alone. As such, the implementation of two-factor authentication (2FA)...
TechnologyTechCrunch

T-Mobile confirms it was hacked after customer data posted online

The U.S. cell giant, which last year completed a $26 billion merger with Sprint, confirmed an intrusion but that it has “not yet determined that there is any personal customer data involved.” The company said that its investigation will “take some time,” and no timeline was given. “We are confident...
TechnologyZDNet

Hybrid work here to stay: What does that mean for security?

When organizations moved abruptly to remote work at the start of the pandemic, they had to quickly shift their network and security capabilities. That meant some shortcuts were taken and some priorities were left on the table. Not surprisingly, that abrupt turnaround had some negative consequences for organizations. A new...
TechnologyKTEN.com

VPN vs Proxy: What’s the Difference?

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/guides/vpn-vs-proxy. What’s the difference between a VPN and a proxy, and aren’t they basically the same thing? Well, they often get lumped together when talking about online security, but they’re used for a variety of different tasks. Both serve as a decent entry point for increased privacy,...
Technologylifewire.com

How to Install Wi-Fi Extender

Regardless of the extender you buy, an extender will connect to your existing router and use it to broadcast its new Wi-Fi network. Place the extender in the center of the area which needs a stronger Wi-Fi connection. An extender is a valuable piece of tech, but big houses with...
InternetMac Observer

Your Internet Activity May be Traceable Even Through a VPN

Netflow data refers to IP network traffic that can be collected as it enters or exits an interface. Using this aggregate data, it’s possible to trace network traffic even if a person uses a VPN. Internet service providers sell this information to third parties. At a high level, netflow data...
Technologysnntv.com

How to Hide Your Location With a Secure VPN

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/how-to-hide-your-location-with-a-secure-vpn Whether you like it or not, the internet is tracking your every move—in other words, your location. Every connected device has a public IP address. This IP address not only identifies your device but also your physical location. And each time you connect to the internet you’re sharing your location with every website and app you use.
Technologylaptopmag.com

How to get iCloud Plus' privacy features for free

Apple has locked two of the best features of iOS 15 and macOS Monterey behind the iCloud+ paywall. Both Hide My Email, a tool that lets you share disposable email addresses, and Private Relay, which encrypts all of your internet traffic, require you to pay a dollar a month. However,...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to make sure you don't get caught out by Office 365 email scams

Microsoft is working on a new update for Microsoft Defender for Office 365 that will provide organizations with additional security against embedded threats in emails. According to a new post on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, the software giant plans to change the way in which users preview quarantined messages so that some components in these emails will be distorted and not displayed by default. However, users can still choose to reveal the full message if they want.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Your ISP is Selling your Data—Despite Swearing Not To

“Netflow Data”—information recording which internet resources you’re talking to—is big business. It’s being traded by brokers, with zero transparency. But didn’t ISPs promise not to sell it? Well, yes. And then again, no: It turns out these data brokers aren’t precisely “buying” it from your ISP. But it amounts to the same thing.
Computersmoneytalksnews.com

Is Your Wi-Fi Router Revealing Where You Live?

Your Wi-Fi router could be sending out a strong signal to everyone about where you live. Tom’s Guide reports that during the recent Black Hat information-security conference in Las Vegas, researchers unveiled findings that show that routers — devices that send out Wi-Fi signals — often leak their hardware ID numbers through their internet protocol (IP) addresses.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

What is Flutter and How Does it Work?

Flutter is Google’s UI toolkit for building beautiful, natively compiled applications for mobile, web, desktop, and embedded devices from a single codebase. It is an open-source software development kit maintained primarily by Google. Flutter enables a developer to construct a very flexible and slick UI while allowing the definition for the UI and business logic to be reused to build for and deploy to multiple platforms. It has several significant differences that allow for Flutter to have more flexibility in its UI and animation capabilities.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

What Is Xbox Cloud Gaming and How Does It Work?

Cloud gaming has the potential to become the future of gaming, and Microsoft knows it. To help give its customers an exclusive peek into the power of cloud gaming before its rivals can, Microsoft has introduced the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. So, how does the Xbox Cloud Gaming service work,...
Softwaresflcn.com

What is AI Copywriting and How Does it Work

Copywriting is the art of creating the right message, in the right place, at the right time. It is a proven way to motivate your audience to take action. It is also the process of helping people find solutions to their specific problems. It is a way to show people how to solve their problems, not just how to take action. Traditionally, this art is reserved for highly skilled people who can persuade through words. However, Artificial Intelligence is beginning to disrupt the industry and can create copy that even foreign-language speakers can use to appeal to almost any audience.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

What is a BIA sensor and how does it work on the Galaxy Watch 4?

There's a lot to unpack when understanding what's new with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. In addition to being the first device on the new Wear OS 3 platform, it also offers impressive performance and even better health tracking. However, with all these upgrades and improvements, some might overlook the newest feature on teh Samsung Galaxy Watch — its 4 BIA sensor.
ComputersSeattle Times

Workarounds for administrator passwords and blocked emails | Patrick Marshall Q&A

Q: I bought an HP Pavilion computer from my boss when he retired. It’s running Windows 10. I created my own user profile and that worked fine. However, I recently purchased a new Seagate external hard drive and during installation, it prompted a request for an administrator password to allow the program to make changes to the computer. I don’t know what his password was and unfortunately, my former boss passed away last month. Is there a workaround? Or am I stuck not being able to download new software?

Comments / 0

Community Policy