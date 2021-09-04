Comcast’s xFi Advanced Security might not be what you expect. Plus, what is a VPN and how does it work?

Copywriting is the art of creating the right message, in the right place, at the right time. It is a proven way to motivate your audience to take action. It is also the process of helping people find solutions to their specific problems. It is a way to show people how to solve their problems, not just how to take action. Traditionally, this art is reserved for highly skilled people who can persuade through words. However, Artificial Intelligence is beginning to disrupt the industry and can create copy that even foreign-language speakers can use to appeal to almost any audience.