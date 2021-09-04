CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

Law enforcement looking for information about missing boy

Daily Review & Sunday Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tioga County (New York) Sheriff’s Department and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are looking for information about a 5-year-old boy who was last seen on April 22. According to a news release, Carter Kraszewski of Lockwood is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 3 feet 4 inches tall and 41 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department at (607) 687-1010.

www.thedailyreview.com

