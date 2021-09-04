Civic Club ready for return of Camptown Races

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – The Camptown Races will return next week to the namesake village, whose citizens have revived them many times over the decades. The Civic Club has coordinated the event since the Camptown Men’s Club disbanded in 2008. Regardless of which organization has been officially at the helm, many of the same people have been involved with the Camptown Races for several decades or longer. They started out as children and teens helping to set up the event and assist with maintaining the rustic 6.2-mile course when their parents and other older family members were in charge.