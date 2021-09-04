Alparon Park rally to bring more voices against vaccine mandates
TROY TOWNSHIP – As rallies against vaccine mandates continue locally and across the nation, a big local effort is now set for Alparon Park. The Sunday, Sept. 12 Fight the Vaccination Mandates event will feature national speakers such as former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Robert Spalding III remotely, and retired CIA operations officers Sam and Gina Faddis in person.www.thedailyreview.com
